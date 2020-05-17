Man murders employer over Rs500,000 in Mandi Bahauddin

A man murdered his employer for Rs500,000 in Mandi Bahauddin. He was arrested on Saturday by the CIA police.

The suspect, Tayyab, worked at store owned by Ghulam Sarwar in Islamnagar.

He opened fire at his employer at his house. DPO Nasir Sial said the suspect told the police that he would often deposit and withdraw money from Sarwar’s bank accounts. Before the murder, he was aware of Rs500,000 to Rs700,000 in the account.

He stole a cheque book from the victim’s house with the intention of withdrawing the money later.

A murder case was registered three days ago against unknown attackers.