LUMS management needs to reconsider 41% fee hike: Shafqat Mahmood

A sudden 41% increase in tuition fees by the Lahore University of Management Sciences is beyond comprehension, says Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

“LUMS is a premiere educational institution of the country and needs to take lead to giving relief to students rather then burdening them and their parents even further,” the minister said in a tweet on Friday.

Mahmood suggested that the decision needs revision and reconsideration.

On Tuesday, May 5, the varsity issued a statement on its official Twitter account stating that the “fees for 2020 were determined before COVID-19”.

“The fees is entirely consistent with prior years and took into account extraordinary increases in inflation, energy costs and currency devaluation,” the statement read.

According to the varsity, the increase determined for the year was 13%. “Previously a semester blanket fee was charged for students taking between 12 to 20 credit hours courses,” it said pointing that the fees will now be charged on a “per credit hour basis”.

Following the announcement, students took to Twitter to condemn the fee hike and called out the institution. They called the increase “unfair” specially when the country was hit by a pandemic.

Today LUMS has done 2 things of which no student or alumni can be proud of:

1. Increased tuition fee by 40% for the next semester

2. Blatantly misled and lied to the student body to cover up the fee hike (calculations in the picture) (1/n) pic.twitter.com/rRhPDaBCLM — Bilal Nasir (@bilaln97) May 3, 2020

Universities cannot make students whose families are already struggling pay for the financial losses they may be facing. Hoping we get a clear answer from the administration today about this & either there is some miscommunication or this decision is reversed. #LumsFeeHike — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) May 5, 2020

“Hiking fees in the middle of a degree is like unilaterally changing a contract and demanding more money than was agreed,” one of the tweets read.

“There needs to be a law forbidding any fee hike that was not initiated at the time of admission,” it added.

Some even stressed that this proved the need for students’ unions in the country.