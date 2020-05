Light rain in Karachi brought the mercury down and turned the weather pleasant on Sunday.

It drizzled in Saddar, Boat Basin, II Chundrigar Road and adjacent areas.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme-33, Buffer Zone, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Landhi, North Nazimabad received showers.

Saadi Town, Malir, Garden were also among the areas where it rained.

The showers slightly affected the flow of traffic in some areas too.

But the rain brought respite during the hot and dry spell in the city.