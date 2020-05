A man has been arrested in Lakki Marwat on charges of murdering his friend inside a mosque, the police said on Saturday.

The suspect used to buy mobile phones from the deceased’s shop. One day, the shopkeeper asked to be paid.

On May 12, the suspect then called him to a mosque and killed with an iron rod. He then looted his friend’s mobile shop, the police added.

The police presented the suspect in court and were granted his physical remand.