Lahore police arrest three ‘hired assassins’ involved in transporter’s killing

Lahore police have apprehended three “hired assassins” involved in the killing of a transporter, they said Monday.

The suspects had opened fire on a car near Firdous Market on March 13, according to police officials.

Their target was goods transporter Nazeer Ahmed, who was killed on the spot.

The suspects had shot Ahmed dead on the directives of his opponent Shehbaz Lala, CIA SP Asim Iftikhar said. Lala is currently out of the country.

Police have recovered the murder weapon from the suspects, according to the CIA SP.

He said Lala would soon be apprehended and brought back home.