HOME > Pakistan

Lahore man trying to rob ATM machine arrested

Posted: May 2, 2020
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Artwork: SAMAA Digital

A man was arrested for trying to rob an ATM in Lahore on Saturday.

The incident took place in Gulshan-e-Ravi.

The suspect walked into an ATM booth and cut off the camera wires. Just when he opened the machine to take cash, the alarm went off.

A team of the Dolphin Force and police response unit reached the scene and arrested the suspect.

He was identified as Mudassir. The suspect hails from Bahawalpur.

Mudassir was handed over to the Sandan police.

SP Aisha Butt announced a reward for the law enforcers who arrested the robber.

MOST READ
