Monday, May 25, 2020  | 1 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore contract killer murders man for Rs10,000: police

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says he needed money for sister's wedding

Police in Lahore arrested a suspected contract killer for killing a man in the city, a police official said Tuesday.

“They gave me Rs10,000 as advance [to kill the man],” the alleged shooter has confessed. The killer told police that his handlers had promised him that he will be given Rs190,000 after he completes the task.

“I shot the man and when I went to collect money, he (the handler) said I don’t have the money,” Azhar said. He claimed that he needed money for his sister's wedding.

Police officials in Lahore believe that as many as 20 gangs are active in the province which use contract killers to commit murders for them.

The sources in police department said the groups were also involved in various murders, including those of stage performer Kismat Baig and GC University’s professor Tanzeem Akbar.

Usman Haider, a CIA official in Lahore, told SAMAA Digital that people hire contract killers so they don’t directly get involved in the murders.
