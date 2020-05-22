Friday, May 22, 2020  | 28 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore chicken prices surge to Rs350/kilo as Eid nears

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore chicken prices surge to Rs350/kilo as Eid nears

File photo: AFP

The price of chicken has spiked by Rs80 per kilogrammes in Lahore as Eid is round the corner.

After the price surge, the meat is now being sold at Rs350 for a kg. People say that a few days back the commodity was being sold at Rs240 per kg.

“Is this the new Pakistan the government talks about?” a buyer asked.

Butchers, on the other hand, have blamed the increase on hoarders and profiteers because of whom a shortage has been created in the market. “Shopkeepers never want their businesses to get affected in any way,” one of them said.

The Poultry Traders Association has threatened the government that if prices of live poultry don’t go down, they will close their businesses in protest.

FaceBook WhatsApp
chicken Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
chicken, prices, poultry, Lahore, residents, Eid, shopkeepers, butchers
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.