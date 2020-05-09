KP markets to remain closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday: official

The markets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, announced the chief minister’s adviser on information.

Ajmal Wazir, however, clarified that the provincial government will not tolerate the violation of SOPs made for re-opening businesses. He added that the government could increase the timing for businesses if its orders are followed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Thursday announced that the government was easing the lockdown and some businesses will be allowed to open in the country from Fajr to 5pm.

Health minister Taimur Jhagra, who also spoke with reporters in Peshawar, said that the government has increased the number of ventilators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the healthcare system will be given priority in the next annual budged.

The coronavirus has killed 221 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of cases in the province has reached 4,327.