Korangi, Malir administrations ordered to investigate people growing ‘toxic’ vegetables

Posted: May 6, 2020
The Sindh High Court has ordered the deputy commissioners of Malir and Korangi to investigate those growing vegetables in industrial and sewage water.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said the deputy commissioners should go and visit the areas. Deputy commissioners are supposed to help people, instead, he is asking others to help them, said the judge.

He asked for details of the land on which vegetables are being grown. Has this land been allotted to the growers or has it been leased out to them, the court asked.

The court has summoned a detailed reply on May 19.

Farmers have illegally cultivated hundreds of acres of land near the Malir River. They rely on the river to water their crops and grow fruits and vegetables. But the problem is that the river is polluted because factories dump their untreated waste into it.

The KWSB managing-director said that the vegetation of food crops along the stretch from Shah Faisal Colony to the Quaidabad Bridge is causing blockages in the disposal of sewage.

He also termed the practice a health risk to residents.

