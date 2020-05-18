Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

KMC employees getting advance salary with 15% increment before Eid

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
KMC employees getting advance salary with 15% increment before Eid

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar visits the Landhi Cardiac Centre, Photo: Samaa Digital

The Sindh government has agreed to release a 15% increment in salaries for KMC employees.

This was announced by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday in a meeting with KMC officers at the Mayor’s Camp Office at Frere Hall.

The meeting was attended by KMC Deputy Mayor Arshad Hasan, Municipal Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, KMC Financial Advisor Riaz Ahmed Khatri, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Salma Kausar and Senior Director Human Resources Management Jamil Farooqui.

The Karachi mayor said that the Sindh government has approved a 15% salary increment made in the budget of FY2019-20.

He announced that the KMC employees will get advance salary for May before Eid.

Akhtar directed all the departmental heads to submit their employees’ salary bills to the payroll department by Tuesday.

The Karachi mayor said that an increment has also been made for doctors and paramedical staff.

“The employees of the fire brigade, municipal services, parks and all other departments will get advance salary for May 2020 with a 15% increment,” he announced.

He had asked for additional funds of Rs185 million from the Sindh government last week for disbursement of salary, pension, POL and fire risk allowance payments.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Wasim Akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, COVID-19, Sindh, Pakistan, Karachi, markets, Chamber of commerce, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Usman Buzdar, Usman Dar, Punjab, Malaysia, prisoners, Ertugrul, Murad Saeed, Haleem Adil Shiekh, Nafeesa Shah, Sheikh Rasheed, Railways
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.