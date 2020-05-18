KMC employees getting advance salary with 15% increment before Eid

The Sindh government has agreed to release a 15% increment in salaries for KMC employees.

This was announced by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday in a meeting with KMC officers at the Mayor’s Camp Office at Frere Hall.

The meeting was attended by KMC Deputy Mayor Arshad Hasan, Municipal Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, KMC Financial Advisor Riaz Ahmed Khatri, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Salma Kausar and Senior Director Human Resources Management Jamil Farooqui.

The Karachi mayor said that the Sindh government has approved a 15% salary increment made in the budget of FY2019-20.

He announced that the KMC employees will get advance salary for May before Eid.

Akhtar directed all the departmental heads to submit their employees’ salary bills to the payroll department by Tuesday.

The Karachi mayor said that an increment has also been made for doctors and paramedical staff.

“The employees of the fire brigade, municipal services, parks and all other departments will get advance salary for May 2020 with a 15% increment,” he announced.

He had asked for additional funds of Rs185 million from the Sindh government last week for disbursement of salary, pension, POL and fire risk allowance payments.