Kashmir horse placed in quarantine on coronavirus fears: report

A horse has been placed in home quarantine in India-held Kashmir on fears it may have caught coronavirus after its rider came into contact with an infected patient, officials said.

Coronavirus has been detected in animals, though there is no confirmation that the disease can then be passed on to humans.

But authorities in the remote Himalayan region decided not to take any risks, putting the 21-year-old rider in quarantine and telling the family to keep the horse away from other animals.

“We strictly advised the family to isolate the horse and not go close to it unless wearing proper protective gear,” local official Sher Singh told AFP.

“We will wait and keep the horse isolated until virus test results of the man who brought it along comes,” he added.