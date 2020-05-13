Karachi’s Zainab Market sealed over failure to follow COVID-19 SOPs

Zainab Market, Victoria Market and the International Market in Karachi’s Saddar were sealed on Wednesday for failing to follow the SOPs regarding the novel coronavirus.

The action was taken when the Saddar assistant commissioner was out on a round to monitor the markets in the area.

“The SOPs that the government had issued were not being followed by both the shopkeepers and the customers,” he said, adding that the sellers had not worn masks, gloves or even installed hand sanitisers.

During the survey, a spat also took place between the police and the shop owners. The sellers claimed that they were following all the SOPs.

The Sindh government had allowed the markets to reopen amid strict instructions on May 11. According to the SOPs, not more than three customers are to be allowed to be inside a shop at a time, with a distance of four-five feet to be maintained between them.