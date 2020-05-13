Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi’s Zainab Market sealed over failure to follow COVID-19 SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi’s Zainab Market sealed over failure to follow COVID-19 SOPs

Online Photo

Zainab Market, Victoria Market and the International Market in Karachi’s Saddar were sealed on Wednesday for failing to follow the SOPs regarding the novel coronavirus.

The action was taken when the Saddar assistant commissioner was out on a round to monitor the markets in the area.

“The SOPs that the government had issued were not being followed by both the shopkeepers and the customers,” he said, adding that the sellers had not worn masks, gloves or even installed hand sanitisers.

During the survey, a spat also took place between the police and the shop owners. The sellers claimed that they were following all the SOPs.

The Sindh government had allowed the markets to reopen amid strict instructions on May 11. According to the SOPs, not more than three customers are to be allowed to be inside a shop at a time, with a distance of four-five feet to be maintained between them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Zainab Market
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Saddar, Assistant commissioner, SOPs, markets, Karachi, Zainab Market, VIctoria Market, International Market, coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Abbasi, Khurram Dastgir to record statements in sugar crisis investigation
Abbasi, Khurram Dastgir to record statements in sugar crisis investigation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.