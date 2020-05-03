Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park to open after Sindh lockdown ends

The Kidney Hill Park in Karachi will be opened for public after an end to the lockdown in Sindh, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said Sunday. The park has 40,000 types of plants.

On a visit to the park, Akhtar said that a large number of people want the park open immediately, but it may result in the spread of coronavirus.

All parks, zoos and other such places would remain closed until the situation returns to normal, according to the mayor.

He said the park is a gift for Karachiites from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. “It is established at the top and the people would enjoy the city’s beautiful view from here.”

Akhtar said the park’s land had been encroached upon where residential and commercial units were established, but the KMC eventually removed those encroachments.

Roads surrounding the park are being widened and walk-through gates installed at its entrance, he said. The KMC is spending on the park from its own funds.

The Karachi mayor appreciated KMC employees for doing a brilliant job under the supervision of Metropolitan Commissioner Saifur Rehman.

He asked KMC parks director to ensure watering of plants in green belts and elsewhere across the city, and their trimming for further beautification. “Trees and plants in other parks should also be looked after on a daily basis.”

Akhtar further asked management of Baghe Ibne Qasim, Polo Ground, Baghe Jinnah, Hill Park, Safari Park and Aziz Bhatti Park to call their staffers in shifts.

Staffers aged 55 or above should not be called to work as they are more vulnerable to coronavirus, he urged.