Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi woman allegedly strangles husband to death

Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Karachi woman allegedly strangles husband to death

File Photo

A woman and her friend allegedly murdered her husband in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Friday, the police said.

The couple had been married for 20 years and got into several arguments and fights, according to neighbours.

“When we woke up in the morning we found our father dead,” his son said. “There were nail scratches on his face and neck.”

He accused his mother of having an extra-marital affair with her friend.

When the police sent the body for a post-mortem examination it was revealed that Umar Farooq was strangled to death. His wife has been arrested, while her friend is on the run.

The police are investigating the case.

Karachi Murder
 
