Sunday, May 24, 2020  | 30 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi to experience hot weather during Eid

Posted: May 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi to experience hot weather during Eid

Teen Talwar roundabout in Clifton, Karachi. Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Karachi will experience hot and humid weather during Eidul Fitr, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Sunday.

Temperatures in the city were to reach as high as 37°C on Sunday, according to the PMD.

Most of the country’s plains would experience hot and dry weather during Eid holidays, it said in a statement.

Rain and thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, the PMD said.

Weather will remain dry across the country on Tuesday. However, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive more rain coupled with a sandstorm.

