Karachi to experience hot weather during Eid

Karachi will experience hot and humid weather during Eidul Fitr, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Sunday.

Temperatures in the city were to reach as high as 37°C on Sunday, according to the PMD.

Most of the country’s plains would experience hot and dry weather during Eid holidays, it said in a statement.

Rain and thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, the PMD said.

Weather will remain dry across the country on Tuesday. However, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive more rain coupled with a sandstorm.