Two men accused of snatching and robbing were injured during a clash with the police in Karachi’s Urdu Bazaar Monday night.

According to the police, a total of four men were snatching mobile phones from the residents of the area when the police arrived on site leading to an exchange of fire between both the groups.

“Two of them were injured during the exchange of fire,” a police officer said.

All the suspects, however, managed to escape. The police are on the lookout for them.