Karachi reports seven more deaths from coronavirus

Posted: May 4, 2020
Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

At least seven people infected with coronavirus have died in Karachi in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Monday.

The death toll from the virus has reached 137 in Sindh, according to the health department. Of them, 124 deaths were reported in Karachi alone.

The provincial health department said 417 new cases, including 371 in Karachi, were reported in Sindh on Monday.

The total number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh has jumped to 7,882. So far, 1,629 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The virus has so far killed 469 people in Pakistan and the total number of known cases has reached 20,725.






 

 
 
 
 
 

 
