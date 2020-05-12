Karachi nurses stage protest against ‘forced postings’

The Sindh Young Nurses Association staged a protest on Tuesday outside the Karachi Press Club against “forced postings”. They said they haven’t been given any risk allowances or health professional allowances.

These nurses boycotted their duties at their respective medical facilities. They want the change in postings of three nurses who were transferred after being beaten at the Lyari General Hospital a few days back.

Nurses say the decision of posting them elsewhere instead of taking the attackers to task is unjust. They say more nurses are going to join them to extend the sit-in if their demands are not met on time.