Thursday, May 28, 2020  | 4 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi milkman was on the frontline of PK-8303 rescue operation

Posted: May 28, 2020
Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi milkman was on the frontline of PK-8303 rescue operation

Muhammad Rizwan, who owns a milk shop in Karachi’s Model Colony, is among the many heroes who were on the frontline of the rescue operation after PK-8303 crashed on May 22.

Rizwan was at his shop when one of his relatives called him to tell him about the crash. He left his shop open and rushed to the site to help people.

He was among the people who pulled Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood from under the rubble and saved his life. Masood is one of the two survivors of the crash which claimed 97 lives.

“I remember one of the men yelled that there was someone under the rubble so we ran towards it and moved it,” he said while remembering the moment they found Masood alive. “He was then shifted on to a stretcher and rushed to a hospital,” Rizwan added.

“I was only thinking about the passengers and just wanted to help rescue as many people as possible,” he added.

Rizwan, however, said that they could’ve saved more lives if the fire had been controlled earlier.

Karachi plane crash
 
