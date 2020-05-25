Karachi labourers spend Eid holidays away from home

Afsar Khan, a security guard working in Karachi’s Saddar, spent his Eid holiday away from his home in Attock. All the prayers and greeting that he made were through the phone.

Like Khan, several labourers working in cities across the country could not go back home this Eid because of the coronavirus lockdown. According to Khan, although trains resumed, labourers were not given tickets.

Abdul Kareem is another worker who couldn’t return home during the holidays. He and Khan have been giving company to each other.

“What kind of Eid is spent away from family?” he questioned. “There are so many difficulties all around us.

“I come over to Khan’s for some time and share my feelings with him to feel better,” Kareem added.

Labourers say that they go through all this for the sake of their families, so that they can spend their Eid happily.

On May 20, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed decided to partially restore train services and allowed 15 trains to resume services after the approval from the prime minister. The service had been shut down previously to curb the coronavirus spread.