Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Karachi cyclists have to follow these rules during lockdown rides

Posted: May 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Karachi cyclists have to follow these rules during lockdown rides

The Karachi commissioner has issued standard operating procedures for the city’s bicycle riders amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The cyclists have to follow 12 rules. The circular says any violation will make the cyclists liable to be prosecuted under relevant traffic laws.

Under the new SOPs, riders have been asked to check their equipment, inflate tyres properly and check the brakes work before riding. Wearing a helmet and practicing social distancing is mandatory.

If you are riding at night, you are required to wear something bright which reflects light, such as neon or fluorescent colours.

Reflectors on the bike and your head gear should be present/

The circular instructs riders to always keep at least one hand on the handlebars and carry things only in a backpack or the cycle carrier. It asks them to watch out for road hazards, such as potholes, broken glass or puddles.

Traffic rules have to be followed. So riders should keep to the left lane of the road and ride straight.

The final instructions are to stay alert and look before turning.

Karachi
 
