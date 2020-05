Karachi AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon wrote a letter to Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Friday, recommending that the status of ‘martyr’ be given to policemen who die after contracting COVID-19.

The Karachi police chief said this will help the families of the deceased policemen benefit from the martyrs’ quota.

So far, dozens of Sindh cops have contracted the coronavirus and two have died.