JUI-F Karachi leader injured in SITE shooting

A local leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl was seriously injured in a shooting in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday, a party spokesperson confirmed.

Maulana Gul Rafique Hasanzai received two bullets to his head and is currently being treated at a hospital, JUI-F spokesperson Qari Usman said.

JUI-F Sindh leader Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro condemned the attack on Maulana Hasanzai, saying that his condition was critical.

The provincial government will be held responsible if anything happens to his party leader, Maulana Soomro added.



This is a developing story, more details will be provided as received.