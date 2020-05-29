Journalist Aziz Memon’s murderer arrested in Nawabshah: police

The murderer of Aziz Memon, a journalist who was killed in Naushero Feroz’s Mehrabpur in February, was arrested on Friday after his DNA was found on Memon’s body.

According to Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi, DNA of another person was found from Memon’s body during a post-mortem examination.

The DNA matched with Mujtaba Nazeer Sethu, who confessed his crime under police custody and revealed names of his accomplices during the murder. “Three suspects have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for five other,” Nabi said.

During a press conference on Friday, the IG assured that the team will not succumb to any pressure and will make sure that the suspects are punished.

Further investigations are under way by the JIT formed by the Sindh government to investigate the case.

Memon, a reporter with Kawish Television Network, was found dead in a canal in Mehrabpur on February 16, 2020. According to officials, a wire was found wrapped around his neck.

In March, his body was exhumed for a second post-mortem examination. The first post-mortem report claimed that Memon died due to asphyxiation. The decision to conduct a second post-mortem was made after protests by journalists.