Japan donates $2.16m, medical equipment to Pakistan to fight coronavirus

Posted: May 8, 2020
File Photo

Japan has donated $2.16 million (equivalent to Rs2,160,000) and medical aid to Pakistan to help it in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a telephonic conversation with Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Friday, Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan on his response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pakistani government’s care for livelihood during the disease is a great example to follow and has really helped the poor and needy, he remarked and expressed Japan’s steadfast support to Pakistan during this hour of need.

Matsuda expressed his country’s keenness for support and cooperation to Pakistan in developing clean drinking water facilities, environmental protection and for measures regarding flood control.

“Japan also intends to cooperate with Pakistan in the agricultural sector with particular emphasis on efforts for locust control,” he said, adding that once the pandemic situation normalises, a technical expert team will be sent Pakistan to exchange views over relevant sectors.

The information minister thanked Japan for its support. Both the leaders discussed matters pertaining to the modernisation and technical up-gradation of PTV and PBC. Faraz added that Pakistan will be eager to benefit from Japan’s expertise in this sphere.  

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well.






 

 
 
 
 
 

 
