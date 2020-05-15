Friday, May 15, 2020  | 21 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad’s rapid response teams testing suspected virus patients at home

Posted: May 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
They are part of govt's ‘track, test and quarantine’ strategy

The Islamabad administration has established 23 rapid response and surveillance teams to track and test suspected coronavirus patients.

The teams are part of the government’s “track, test and quarantine” strategy to combat coronavirus in the country.

They are tracking the contacts of confirmed coronavirus patients and conducting their tests at their home.

“Whenever we go, we contact them and tell them that we are coming to their homes,” Javed, a medical technician, told SAMAA TV. “When we reach their doorstep, we tell them that we are right outside your home.”

We also tell them about the precautionary measures and how dangerous the virus is, he said.

The virus has so far killed four people in Islamabad and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city has jumped to 866.

Dr Taimur, a member of rapid response team, told SAMAA Digital that people are cooperating with them because they understand the severity of the virus.

A very few people do not cooperate believing that the virus isn’t dangerous, the doctor added.

Coronavirus Islamabad
 
Tell us what you think:

Islamabad, Coronavirus, Pakistan
 
