Islamabad police want exemption from presenting prisoners before court

Islamabad’s senior superintendent of police excused from the court on Friday for not presenting prisoners before it until May 9 due to the novel coronavirus.

In a letter to the judge of the judicial complex, he said that the government has ordered to keep gatherings to a minimum in the country. There are more prisoners in judicial prisons than their capacities.

The officer expressed his concern over an increased risk of COVID-19 among prisoners.

On the other hand, employees of courts in the capital’s judicial complex were previously granted leaves until May 5. Regrading this, administration head of the complex, Judge Raja Jawab Abbas, has issued a new circular.

The circular makes it necessary for employees and judges of all courts to be present for their duties and said that the leaves will not be extended.

SOPs for precautions against coronavirus will be strictly implemented and social distancing will be practiced during hearings, it added.