Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad police want exemption from presenting prisoners before court

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Islamabad police want exemption from presenting prisoners before court

File Photo

Islamabad’s senior superintendent of police excused from the court on Friday for not presenting prisoners before it until May 9 due to the novel coronavirus.

In a letter to the judge of the judicial complex, he said that the government has ordered to keep gatherings to a minimum in the country. There are more prisoners in judicial prisons than their capacities.

The officer expressed his concern over an increased risk of COVID-19 among prisoners.

On the other hand, employees of courts in the capital’s judicial complex were previously granted leaves until May 5. Regrading this, administration head of the complex, Judge Raja Jawab Abbas, has issued a new circular.

The circular makes it necessary for employees and judges of all courts to be present for their duties and said that the leaves will not be extended.

SOPs for precautions against coronavirus will be strictly implemented and social distancing will be practiced during hearings, it added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad prisoners
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, court, judicial complex, prisoners, judges, coronavirus, COVID-19, employees, social distancing
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.