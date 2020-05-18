Islamabad mayor challenges his suspension in court

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging his suspension by the federal government.

Aziz is facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project. A notification issued by the Interior Ministry on Sunday confirmed his suspension for a period of 90 days.

On Monday, the mayor moved the high court against it. In his petition, Aziz argued that his basic rights have been violated by the government for acting against him without any prior warning or hearing his version of events.