Islamabad mayor challenges his suspension in court

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar talks to media persons on the occasion of elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor at Jinnah Convention Center. ONLINE PHOTO.

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging his suspension by the federal government.

Aziz is facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project. A notification issued by the Interior Ministry on Sunday confirmed his suspension for a period of 90 days.

On Monday, the mayor moved the high court against it. In his petition, Aziz argued that his basic rights have been violated by the government for acting against him without any prior warning or hearing his version of events.

MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
