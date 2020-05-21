Islamabad Mayor Anser Aziz resumes work after court overturns suspension

Sheikh Anser Aziz is the Islamabad mayor once again after a court overturned his suspension on Thursday. He has resumed work too.

The federal government suspended him on May 17 for a period of 90 days. He was placed under suspension for fair conduct of an inquiry against him after him accused of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project.

Aziz had challenged his suspension in the Islamabad High Court.

“A case was filed against me with a mala fide intent,” the mayor told the reporters. “I was suspended on a weekend and the authorities didn’t even listen to what I had to say.” The mayor said that no evidence was presented against him in the court. “No one could prove anything.”

Aziz took oath as the Islamabad mayor in March 2016.