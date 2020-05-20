Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Islamabad man ‘accidentally’ kills nephew while cleaning pistol: police

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Islamabad man ‘accidentally’ kills nephew while cleaning pistol: police

The Islamabad police arrested on Wednesday a man for killing his nephew in Rawalpindi, a senior police official said.

According to the official, 10-year-old Hammad was killed a few days ago and his uncle told the police that unidentified motorcyclists had shot him.

Industrial Area SSP Zubair Sheikh told SAMAA TV that the man had later confessed to “accidentally” killing his nephew at home.

“There are safe city cameras installed on the roads,” Sheikh told SAMAA TV. “When we checked the footage we couldn’t find any movement at the time [of the murder].”

He said that the suspect later admitted that he killed his own nephew. The man told the investigators that he “accidentally” pulled the trigger while cleaning his pistol at home.

Islamabad Pakistan
 
