The Islamabad administration has issued orders to open all malls, shopping centres and markets across the clock.

Barbershops and all commercial centres will stay open for Eidul Fitr, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat. The orders will be implemented from Monday onward.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court instructed all provinces to open shopping malls along with all markets.

Islamabad has reported 947 known cases of the novel coronavirus so far and four deaths.