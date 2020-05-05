Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Islamabad doctor accuses PIMS management of endangering lives of staffers

Posted: May 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A female doctor, who tested positive for coronavirus in Islamabad on Tuesday, has accused PIMS Hospital management of endangering the lives of healthcare professionals.

In a video message, the doctor said that a medic had tested positive for the virus three days ago, but the management didn’t seal Maternal and Child Healthcare Centre at the hospital.

She said she had symptoms and fever for the past three days but she still came to discharge her duties.

“I have been locked up in this room since 6am in the morning,” the doctor said. She said the management was requested to seal the department but they didn’t take any measures.

The hospital’s management, however, rejected the accusation. Dr Waseem Khawaja, the PIMS spokesperson, said they had set up a separate ward for the staff.

Anyone, including nurses or doctors, who contracts the virus is placed in isolation, he added.

