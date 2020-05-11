Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan

Iran wants to increase trade, defense cooperation with Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo: AFP

Iran wants to expand bilateral trade and defense cooperation with Pakistan, the chief of its armed forces said Monday.

Iran’s Major General Mohammad Baqeri held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

The two commanders discussed “military developments” in the region, Iran’s state-run news agency reported.

Iran’s army chief told General Bajwa that his country was ready to increase cooperation with Pakistan in defense and trade, according to Irna.

Major General Baqeri urged the Pakistan army chief to take “decisive action” against militant groups in the region.

He said security experts from the two countries should work together to strengthen border security protocols.

The two figures also discussed the impact of coronavirus in the region.

