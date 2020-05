The ministry of interior has granted permission to the Federal Investigation Agency to recruit 1,200 new people for its force.

The director general of the agency had sought approval from the ministry for new recruitment a few days ago because of the workload.

According to a notification issued on Monday, the FIA will hire over 1,257 people from grade-VII to grade-21.

The FIA will recruit seven grade-20 officials, including an additional director general, and four grade-19 officials.