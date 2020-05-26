Interior minister assures transparent investigation of PIA plane crash

A transparent investigation will be conducted into the PIA plane crash in Karachi as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, says Interior Minister Ijaz Shah.

He made the remarks during his visit to the residence of late pilot Sajjad Gul in Lahore where he condoled with the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul.

He said the country lost national assets in the plane crash and the death of Captain Sajjad Gul is a major loss not only to the PIA, but the entire country.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has started investigation of the plane crash.

According to the spokesperson of PIA, the investigation team has started the process of collecting evidence from the crash site to ascertain the cause of the crash.