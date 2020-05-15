Friday, May 15, 2020  | 21 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Imran Khan: We are saving people from starvation

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Imran Khan: We are saving people from starvation

Artwork:: SAMAA Digital

The government decided to lift the lockdown because we want to save the people from starvation, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. We have to live with the virus so we cannot afford to extend the lockdown every month.

“I have been saying from day one that we cannot afford to go into a lockdown that has been implemented in European countries,” he said in a briefing. “We have to think about our labourers.” The premier then said that the Labour Force Survey 2017-2018 revealed that there are 15 million people in Pakistan who depend on daily wages. These daily wagers had to sit in their homes because they had no means of earning a livelihood. More than 150 million have been affected by the lockdown. “What do we do about them?”

The government even distributed funds under the Ehsaas programme. “But how long can we do it for? And for how long will the people survive on Rs12,000?” I urge the doctors to think about our labour class too.

The premier also said that the provinces should think about resuming public transport to help out the people.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.