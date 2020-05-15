Imran Khan: We are saving people from starvation

The government decided to lift the lockdown because we want to save the people from starvation, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. We have to live with the virus so we cannot afford to extend the lockdown every month.

“I have been saying from day one that we cannot afford to go into a lockdown that has been implemented in European countries,” he said in a briefing. “We have to think about our labourers.” The premier then said that the Labour Force Survey 2017-2018 revealed that there are 15 million people in Pakistan who depend on daily wages. These daily wagers had to sit in their homes because they had no means of earning a livelihood. More than 150 million have been affected by the lockdown. “What do we do about them?”

The government even distributed funds under the Ehsaas programme. “But how long can we do it for? And for how long will the people survive on Rs12,000?” I urge the doctors to think about our labour class too.

The premier also said that the provinces should think about resuming public transport to help out the people.