Illegally stocked wheat, rice seized during raids across Punjab

The police confiscated a large amount of illegally stocked wheat and rice from multiple warehouses in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot and Jhelum.

The district administration of Mandi Bahauddin, in an operation, seized a total of 37,000 bags of wheat from 10 factories in the district. According to the deputy commissioner, the warehouses have been sealed and cases have been registered against the owners.

“The wheat was worth Rs10 million,” he added.

On the other hand, in three different investigations, the police seized 6,500 bags of wheat and 3,900 of rice in Chiniot.

In Jhelum, the police found 197 tonnes of rice in a warehouse in Gala Mandi Dina. The owner has been arrested, his factory sealed and a fine of Rs100,000 imposed.

A three-member committee has been formed by the government to crack down on hoarders across the province.