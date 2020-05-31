Identification of PIA plane crash victims to take 24 hours

The DNA identification of PIA plane crash victims will be completed in the next 24 hours, Karachi University’s International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences said Sunday.

An A-320 aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22. The plane had 99 people aboard and only two survived the incident.

The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the University of Karachi is conducting DNA identification of the bodies.

It has cross-matched 37 bodies so far and their reports have been dispatched to the Sindh Police department, a spokesman for the ICCBS said.

The SFDL is identifying the bodies with the help of 20 scientists and volunteers.

As many as 67 samples have been received from the families of the victims and 69 from the Sindh Police, according to SFDL statistics.

The SFDL specializes in detection, identification and analysis of human DNA from evidence samples collected by law enforcement agencies from crime scenes.

It is set up at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research, which works as part of the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) at the University of Karachi.