Hyderabad girl recovered in Rahim Yar Khan after 7-year abduction

She was kidnapped by a domestic worker

According to the police, she was kidnapped by a domestic worker seven years ago and sold to a family six years ago for two gold earrings.

Maria, the kidnapper, was arrested a few months ago in connection with another kidnapping and the recovered girl's father recognised the woman in a video after the report of her arrest was aired in the media.

SHO Basharat Niazi told SAMAA TV that they went to a town with Maria in Rahim Yar Khan and asked people if a family has recently been shifted there. He said that a watchman gave the police an address of a family. On reaching there, they found the abducted woman sleeping on the floor.

The police said the family admitted that the domestic worker had sold them the girl six years ago.