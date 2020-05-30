Saturday, May 30, 2020  | 6 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Hyderabad girl recovered in Rahim Yar Khan after 7-year abduction

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
She was kidnapped by a domestic worker

Police in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan have recovered a girl who was abducted seven years ago from Sindh’s Hyderabad, officials said.

According to the police, she was kidnapped by a domestic worker seven years ago and sold to a family six years ago for two gold earrings.

Maria, the kidnapper, was arrested a few months ago in connection with another kidnapping and the recovered girl's father recognised the woman in a video after the report of her arrest was aired in the media.

SHO Basharat Niazi told SAMAA TV that they went to a town with Maria in Rahim Yar Khan and asked people if a family has recently been shifted there. He said that a watchman gave the police an address of a family.  On reaching there, they found the abducted woman sleeping on the floor.

The police said the family admitted that the domestic worker had sold them the girl six years ago.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, Punjab Rahim Yar Khan, Hyderabad
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 25 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 25 May | Pakistan
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Image of the day: NYTimes front page coronavirus victim list
Image of the day: NYTimes front page coronavirus victim list
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.