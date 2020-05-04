Husband denied bed at three hospitals: Dr Furqan’s widow

Says her husband caught virus while performing duties

He caught fever 10 days ago, the widow told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik on Monday. She said that Dr Furqan underwent a test at a hospital and his report came positive after which he isolated himself at home.

The widow said that her husband caught the virus while performing his duties at the hospital.

She said that she took him to three different hospitals but they were told they can’t admit him because they didn’t have space for patients.

The ambulance driver left him at home after roaming around the city for two hours, Saima told SAMAA TV. He fainted after coming back home and didn’t recover.

Dr Abdul Bari, the CEO of the Indus hospital, said that Dr Furqan had symptoms for the past five or six days and his niece, who works at the hospital, kept motivating him to come to the Indus hospital.

“But he isolated himself at home,” Dr Bari said, denying that Dr Furqan was denied bed at his hospital.

“Unfortunately, it has become a stigma and people have started hiding it,” Dr Bari told SAMAA TV.