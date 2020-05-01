Heatwave likely to hit Karachi next week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that a heatwave is likely to hit Karachi from May 5 to May 8.
The mercury is expected to rise to 40 to 41 degrees Celsius.
Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the heat will be felt more than the actual temperature because of the reduction in the wind speed blowing from the sea.
The Met Department has alerted all the health facilities in the city regarding the expected heatwave so that they may make the necessary arrangements. A high alert has also been declared in the Rescue 1122 ambulance service.
During the heatwave, there’s a chance of developing heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke.
Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:
You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
Signs to watch out for
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.