Heatwave likely to hit Karachi next week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that a heatwave is likely to hit Karachi from May 5 to May 8.

The mercury is expected to rise to 40 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the heat will be felt more than the actual temperature because of the reduction in the wind speed blowing from the sea.

The Met Department has alerted all the health facilities in the city regarding the expected heatwave so that they may make the necessary arrangements. A high alert has also been declared in the Rescue 1122 ambulance service.

During the heatwave, there’s a chance of developing heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioural changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.