Headlines 9pm: Sugar crisis report goes public, names bigwigs

Here are SAMAA TV’s headlines from the 9pm bulletin.

The government has made the inquiry report on sugar crisis public. It names some bigwigs, including Jahangir Tareen, Monis Elahi, Sharif family and the Omni Group. PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar addresses a press conference, explaining how the sugar mafia benefitted from the crisis.

How is sugar price increased? How do sugar barons cheat farmers? PM’s aide Shahzad Akbar explains it all. Payments were made on papers slips. Sugar mills ran double books and kept underreporting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan praises inquiry commission head Wajid Zia for preparing an exemplary report on the sugar crisis. The premier once again resolves in the cabinet meeting that he won’t spare any mafia. No matter how close a person is to me, they won’t be pardoned, PM Khan says.

Did Punjab CM Usman Buzdar have any role in the sugar scandal? The press conference by top government officials fails to provide a straight answer. The cabinet was apprised of the inquiry commission’s findings regarding CM Buzdar. Sources say the Punjab CM and ex-minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry failed to satisfy the commission.

Jahangir Tareen says the report on sugar commission was made by incompetent individuals. The PTI leader says he is not seeing justice being done. Terming it a pack of allegations, Tareen says he was a part of the PTI and will remain so.

A report on flour and cement mafia will soon be prepared after the one on the sugar crisis. Federal Minister Ali Zaidi abstains from commenting on the sugar crisis report naming Jahangir Tareen. Zaidi says no one in the cabinet opposed the decision to make the sugar crisis report public.

I’m not a part of any sugar mill’s management or board, says Monis Elahi. The PML-Q leader says he supports legislation to prevent manipulation of sugar prices. Farmers welcome the sugar inquiry commission’s report too. Abadgar Board Vice-Chairman Mehmood Nawaz demands an end to the monopoly of a few families on the sugar business.

Science and Technology Minister Fawwad Chaudhry says Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Sunday. He claims the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee wants it on Monday. The minister reiterates his demand to disband the committee.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah says a fraud was committed in stats regarding coronavirus. He says its consequences will come to the fore after two weeks. Shah says the incompetence of the centre caused economic instability, not the coronavirus. The chief minister requests the masses to celebrate this Eid with simplicity.

People swarm markets and shopping malls ahead of Eid, blatantly violating the SOPs issued by the government.