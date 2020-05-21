Headlines 9pm: Sugar crisis report goes public, names bigwigs

Here are SAMAA TV’s headlines from the 9pm bulletin.
The government has made the inquiry report on
sugar crisis public. It names some bigwigs, including Jahangir Tareen, Monis
Elahi, Sharif family and the Omni Group. PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad
Akbar addresses a press conference, explaining how the sugar mafia benefitted
from the crisis.
How is sugar price increased? How do sugar
barons cheat farmers? PM’s aide Shahzad Akbar explains it all. Payments were
made on papers slips. Sugar mills ran double books and kept underreporting.
Prime Minister Imran Khan praises inquiry
commission head Wajid Zia for preparing an exemplary report on the sugar crisis.
The premier once again resolves in the cabinet meeting that he won’t spare any
mafia. No matter how close a person is to me, they won’t be pardoned, PM Khan
says.
Did Punjab CM Usman Buzdar have any role in the
sugar scandal? The press conference by top government officials fails to
provide a straight answer. The cabinet was apprised of the inquiry commission’s
findings regarding CM Buzdar. Sources say the Punjab CM and ex-minister for food
Samiullah Chaudhry failed to satisfy the commission.
Jahangir Tareen says the report on sugar
commission was made by incompetent individuals. The PTI leader says he is not
seeing justice being done. Terming it a pack of allegations, Tareen says he was
a part of the PTI and will remain so.
A report on flour and cement mafia will soon be
prepared after the one on the sugar crisis. Federal Minister Ali Zaidi abstains
from commenting on the sugar crisis report naming Jahangir Tareen. Zaidi says
no one in the cabinet opposed the decision to make the sugar crisis report
public.
I’m not a part of any sugar mill’s management or
board, says Monis Elahi. The PML-Q leader says he supports legislation to
prevent manipulation of sugar prices. Farmers welcome the sugar inquiry commission’s
report too. Abadgar Board Vice-Chairman Mehmood Nawaz demands an end to the
monopoly of a few families on the sugar business.
Science and Technology Minister Fawwad Chaudhry
says Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Sunday. He claims the Ruet-e-Hilal
Committee wants it on Monday. The minister reiterates his demand to disband the
committee.
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah says a fraud was
committed in stats regarding coronavirus. He says its consequences will come to
the fore after two weeks. Shah says the incompetence of the centre caused economic
instability, not the coronavirus. The chief minister requests the masses to
celebrate this Eid with simplicity.
People swarm markets and shopping malls ahead of
Eid, blatantly violating the SOPs issued by the government.