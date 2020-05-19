Headlines 9pm: Seven soldiers martyred in Balochistan, Karachi bank robbed

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9pm bulletin.

Seven soldiers were martyred in two separate attacks in Balochistan late Monday night, the Pakistan Army’s media wing confirmed Tuesday morning. Six soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred in an IED attack in Mach’s Pir Ghalib. In another incident, Sepoy Imdad Ali was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists near Kech’s Mand.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told SAMAA TV that it is clear India is spreading terrorism in Pakistan. He said we need to be careful.

Federal information Minister Shibli Faraz says the report on sugar shortage by the inquiry commission will be ready before Eid. He spoke to the media after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting and said the Sharif family is running away from accountability.

Pakistan’s shopping malls and markets are to stay open on weekends only until Eid, clarified Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday as the top court resumed hearing the coronavirus pandemic case. On Monday, the court ordered all provinces to open shopping malls so that people can prepare for Eidul Fitr. In Sindh, government offices are being closed and private ones are opening, the court said.

Over 212 inmates and eight police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus at the the Karachi Central Jail.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi says the Sindh government needs to be monitored. He said the speed with which the situation in Sindh is deteriorating, the province might as well impose governor rule.

In response to Naqvi’s remarks, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said such people have nothing better to do. “They only do press conferences. I request the CM to assign some small task to such people so they don’t waste the public’s time,” Wahab responded.

Shehbaz Sharif’s name will appear on the Exit Control List, says Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed. He said the government has no fear. Meanwhile, Punjab Colonies Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that that Shehbaz Sharif’s wishes of renewed elections will only be fulfilled at the Kot Lakhpat Jail or NAB’s office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has curtailed the powers of his special assistant on health Dr Zafar Mirza to make financial decisions. The Prime Minister’s Secretariat has asked the Ministry of Health to send all summaries involving financial matters to PM Khan. Dr Mirza has been told to stop interfering in the ministry’s financial matters.

Six men robbed a bank and flee the scene in Karachi’s Orangi. This is the city’s first major bank robbery of 2020. Police said the suspects took CCTV footage evidence with them, while a forensic team has collected samples to test. Two security guards were taken into custody for interrogation.

Street crimes are on the rise as markets reopen. In Lahore, two men were shot dead within a day in mugging incidents. A shopkeeper in Ochra market was killed after he put up resistance during a robber. The CCPO, however, says crime has gone down.

Flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are on strike. They announced to close all flour mills in the province indefinitely to protest the lack of proper wheat supply to mills for the last several months.

