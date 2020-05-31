Headlines 9pm: Key decisions on Pakistan lockdown restrictions expected Monday

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9pm bulletin.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a
key meeting of the National Coordination Committee Monday. The meeting will
review measures taken to prevent the coronavirus spread. All the chief
ministers will present their recommendations to the prime minister at the
meeting.
National Command and Control Centre meeting
recommends easing lockdown restrictions with strict implementation of SOPs. It
expresses satisfaction over the availability of ventilators in hospitals. Dr
Zafar Mirza says there’s no crisis situation in Pakistan. The PM’s aide dispels
the perception of non-availability of ICUs and ventilators in hospitals.
Pakistan sees a spike in coronavirus cases. The
country records its highest 88 deaths and 3,039 cases in a day. Famous singer
Abrarul Haq and PTI MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon also get infected by the virus. Three
doctors die in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. One hundred and forty
prisoners test negative for the virus at a Karachi prison.
The availability of ventilators becomes an issue
in Punjab with the rise in coronavirus cases. Around 80% tehsil hospitals do
not have ventilators. Six teaching hospitals do not have the facility either.
Forth-eight ventilators have been locally manufactured in Pakistan. Federal
Minister Fawad Chaudhry says these ventilators are currently under trial and
will be commercially produced from the next week.
The Sindh government and private school
associations are at odds over reopening of educational institutes in the province.
Education Minister Saeed Ghani warns associations against violation of government
orders. Every student will be promoted this year, the minister announces.
Associations announce reopening of schools from June 15.
Masjid-e-Nabawi reopens for devotees. Strict
SOPs have been issued for the safety of worshippers. They will be allowed into
the mosque after temperature checks. People have been asked to wear masks,
maintain social distance and bring their own prayer mats. Masjid-e-Aqsa has
also been reopened while Masjid-e-Haram will be reopened from June 21.
An audio clip of a heated exchange between a
pilot and an air traffic controller shows lack of responsibility on the part of
PIA officials. The six-month old recording emerged Sunday. The pilot and the
air traffic controller kept arguing with each other during the landing.
Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry is astonished by
the popularity of foreign dramas on state television. Senator Faisal Javed
disagrees with Chaudhry. Javed says broadcasting foreign dramas will lead to
healthy competition.
Actor Shahroz Sabzwari and model Sadaf Kanwal
tie the knot. The model changes her name to Sadaf Shahroz on Instagram. Both
the celebrities share pictures from their Nikkah ceremony on their Instagram
handles.