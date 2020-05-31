Sunday, May 31, 2020  | 7 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9pm: Key decisions on Pakistan lockdown restrictions expected Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Headlines 9pm: Key decisions on Pakistan lockdown restrictions expected Monday

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9pm bulletin.

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a key meeting of the National Coordination Committee Monday. The meeting will review measures taken to prevent the coronavirus spread. All the chief ministers will present their recommendations to the prime minister at the meeting.
  • National Command and Control Centre meeting recommends easing lockdown restrictions with strict implementation of SOPs. It expresses satisfaction over the availability of ventilators in hospitals. Dr Zafar Mirza says there’s no crisis situation in Pakistan. The PM’s aide dispels the perception of non-availability of ICUs and ventilators in hospitals.
  • Pakistan sees a spike in coronavirus cases. The country records its highest 88 deaths and 3,039 cases in a day. Famous singer Abrarul Haq and PTI MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon also get infected by the virus. Three doctors die in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. One hundred and forty prisoners test negative for the virus at a Karachi prison.
  • The availability of ventilators becomes an issue in Punjab with the rise in coronavirus cases. Around 80% tehsil hospitals do not have ventilators. Six teaching hospitals do not have the facility either. Forth-eight ventilators have been locally manufactured in Pakistan. Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry says these ventilators are currently under trial and will be commercially produced from the next week.
  • The Sindh government and private school associations are at odds over reopening of educational institutes in the province. Education Minister Saeed Ghani warns associations against violation of government orders. Every student will be promoted this year, the minister announces. Associations announce reopening of schools from June 15.
  • Masjid-e-Nabawi reopens for devotees. Strict SOPs have been issued for the safety of worshippers. They will be allowed into the mosque after temperature checks. People have been asked to wear masks, maintain social distance and bring their own prayer mats. Masjid-e-Aqsa has also been reopened while Masjid-e-Haram will be reopened from June 21.
  • An audio clip of a heated exchange between a pilot and an air traffic controller shows lack of responsibility on the part of PIA officials. The six-month old recording emerged Sunday. The pilot and the air traffic controller kept arguing with each other during the landing.
  • Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry is astonished by the popularity of foreign dramas on state television. Senator Faisal Javed disagrees with Chaudhry. Javed says broadcasting foreign dramas will lead to healthy competition.
  • Actor Shahroz Sabzwari and model Sadaf Kanwal tie the knot. The model changes her name to Sadaf Shahroz on Instagram. Both the celebrities share pictures from their Nikkah ceremony on their Instagram handles.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus, lockdown, Pakistan, ventilators, Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 25 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 25 May | Pakistan
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for "arrogant expansionist policies"
Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for “arrogant expansionist policies”
What's the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Karachi's Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.