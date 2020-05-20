Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9am: Train services resume, Sindh's malls reopen

Posted: May 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Headlines 9am: Train services resume, Sindh’s malls reopen

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Train services resume in the country after a two-month break. The first trains, the Pakistan Express, left Rawalpindi for Karachi and Lahore Wednesday morning. The first train from Karachi to Peshawar, the Awam Express, will leave at 10am. Thirty trains will be operated in the first phase and seats can only be booked online. Passengers have been asked to arrive at stations an hour before their train has to leave. Their temperatures will be checked during the journey and they have been asked to bring masks, sanitiser, soap and gloves with them.
  • Shopping malls in Sindh have been allowed to reopen on the orders of the Supreme Court. However, they have to follow the government’s SOPs. Every person entering the mall will have to be scanned with a thermal gun and people with colds or coughs and people younger than 12 or older than 55 will not be allowed to enter. Salons and food courts within malls will remain closed. The malls will be open from 8am to 5pm, but traders have appealed to the government to allow them to stay open till midnight till Chand Raat.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the World Economic Forum today on the measures Pakistan is taking against the coronavirus, the development situation after the lockdown, operations of the command and operation centre, the NDMA’s operations and aid being given to millions of Pakistanis.
  • Traders in Karachi are being threatened. A trader named Sardar Muhammad Kher said his employees have been threatening him for the past two months but the police didn’t register a case. Fearing for his life, he has appealed to the higher authorities.
  • A case has been registered against seven police officers, including the SHO, in Rajanpur seven days after a suspect died in custody. The suspect, Hussain, died at the police station due to torture. A murder, robbery and kidnapping case has been registered against the officers.
  • The Pakistan Flour Mills Association announced that it will be ending its two-day protest in Punjab after successful negotiations with the government. There is a threat of an extreme shortage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a ban had been placed on the transport of wheat from Punjab. In Balochistan the flour mills association also locked mills.
  • Umar Akmal has filed an appeal against the PCB’s Disciplinary Committee for what he feels is a very harsh punishment in the PSL fixing case. He was handed the punishment after hiding the fact that he had met bookies.

