Headlines 9am: Sindh to follow Centre on COVID-19 lockdown

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

The Sindh government will decide on extending the coronavirus lockdown in accordance with the federal government’s decision. The province has withdrawn its decision to reopen the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan. PTI leader and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi says industries must remain open in case the lockdown is intensified in the coming days. He also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose a “financial emergency”.

Two more PPP MPAs in the Sindh Assembly, Sadia Javed and Sajid Jokhio, have contracted COVID-19. PPP leader Murtaza Baloch is in critical condition due to the coronavirus.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall and strong winds across the country from Thursday till Tuesday.

A team of experts from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus examined the site of PK-8303 plane crash in Karachi’s Model Colony. The authorities are still removing the debris.