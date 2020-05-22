Headlines 9am: LG election preparations summoned, PIA repatriations continue

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Mosques across Sindh will hold congregational prayers today after the home department granted its approval. According to the government’s SOPs, Eid prayers and Jummatul Wida will be held in large mosques and open grounds.Businesses will also remain open today.

The ECP has summoned details on the preparations for Sindh’s upcoming local government elections and plans for it. Union councillors have been issued a letter by the local government department. Sindh’s local government is set to expire in August.

A truck full of sand overturned on a car near the Jamshoro Toll Plaza. Four people in the car died on the spot while one was injured. Their bodies have been taken to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad. The people in the car were travelling to Lahore from Karachi to celebrate Eid.

Two people have been arrested in the Mailsi Link Canal case. They were arrested near Khanewal, in the jurisdiction of the Talamba police station. The police are searching for others involved in the incident. Thirteen days ago, a van fell into the canal in Mailsi during a robbery. Eleven people drowned.

The inquiry commission on sugar has made its report public. Jahangir Tareen, Moonis Elahi, the Sharif family and the Omni Group are among the big names mentioned in the report. The premier’s aide on accountability Shehzad Akbar held a press conference where he explained how the sugar mafia works.

An appeal was made during a UN meeting in New York for developed countries to ease the conditions of loans they have extended to developing countries in order to help them beat the coronavirus. The meeting was held via video link. The UN General Assembly, IMF, World Bank and UN presidents all attended. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram conveyed the foreign minister’s special message. UN Deputy Secretary General Amna Muhammad said relaxing loan conditions during difficult times was necessary.

PIA’s fourth special flight has left New Jersey for Lahore with 250 passengers. Counsel general Ayesha Ali saw the passengers off at the Newark Airport.