Sunday, May 31, 2020  | 7 Shawwal, 1441
Headlines 9am: KP, Punjab experience heavy rain, US imposes curfew

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Abbottabad, Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Shakargarh, Zafarwal and Kartarpur experienced heavy rain showers yesterday leading to a drop in temperatures.
  • Saudi Arabia has reopened the Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madina as the two-month lockdown in the Kingdom was eased. Worshipers offered their Fajr prayers today following precautionary measures. They were instructed to bring their own prayer mats and perform ablution from home. Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque was also reopened.
  • Six people were killed and 25 injured after a passenger bus overturned while trying to avoid a motorcyclist in Kabirwala’s Pul Rangu. Another accident took place in Okara’s Dipalpur near Aminabad. A speeding bus hit a tractor, injuring 27 people. Five people are in critical condition.
  • People across America came out on the streets to protest against the killing of George Floyd. Protesters also gathering outside the White House. A curfew has been imposed in more than 12 states. The police officer who murdered Floyd has been arrested. President Donald Trump has called the incident regretful and a tragedy. He said that people should conduct peaceful protests instead of opting for violence.
  • Two veteran NASA astronauts were headed for the International Space Station on Saturday after Elon Musk’s SpaceX became the first commercial company to launch a rocket carrying humans into orbit, ushering in a new era in space travel

curfew khyber pakhtunkhwa Punjab Rain USA
 
America, Donald Trump, NASA, Elon Musk, Nathiangali, Ayubia, Abbottabad, Shakargarh, Zafarwal, Kartarpur, Okara, George Floyd, Kabirwala, Pul Rangu
 
