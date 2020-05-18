Headlines 7pm: Court orders reopening of malls, public transport resumes

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 7pm bulletin.

The Supreme Court has ordered all shopping malls across Pakistan to be opened. It said markets are to stay open on weekends too for Eid shopping. The CJP says if markets don’t open, millions will be forced to come out on the streets.

Zainab Market and other adjoining markets were unsealed by Karachi’s assistant commissioner. Victoria and International Market and markets on MA Jinnah Road such as Gul Plaza have also been reopened. Shopkeepers have been ordered to strictly follow the government’s coronavirus SOPs.

Traders in Karachi want the market timings to be extended.

Sindh Labour Minister says people are more worried about Eid for their children than their lives, while the Karachi mayor says the court had to intervene because of the government’s incorrect policies.

Federal Information Minister welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to reopen markets and shopping malls in a press conference. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been saying since day one that the poor cannot afford a lockdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted permission for 15 trains to operate from May 20. Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced the development. He said SOPs will be strictly followed and said all trains will hopefully open by May 31 if the situation is better.

Public transport in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resumed. in Lahore, transporters refused to operate vehicles after terming the SOPs “impossible” to follow. In KP, the transporters did not decrease fares.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the second round of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for those unemployed because of the virus lockdown.

The Supreme Court wants to know where the money to fight coronavirus is being spent, how much has been spent on quarantine centres and how much it costs to treat a patient. It expressed its dissatisfaction over over the National Disaster Management Authority report in a coronavirus suo motu case.

Five employees, including a doctor, have tested positive for the virus in a cardiac centre in Karachi’s Landhi.

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry says there will be a peak in coronavirus cases in the first three weeks of June.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Muslims in India are being blamed for the spread in coronavirus. He asked for the international community to take notice of this.

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi sentenced two men to death over the 2017 Sehwan suicide bombing. The convicts included Nadir Ali and Furqan. Ali was also sentenced to life in prison for his possession of explosive material. A suicide bomber had struck the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan, Sindh on February 16, 2017. The blast had killed at least 82 people and wounded 383 others.